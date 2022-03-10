 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $94,000

Only 3 years old this 3 bedroom 2 bath singlewide in the Gamewell area is almost new. Large open living room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen also features vinyl plank flooring, kitchen island sink, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Two bedrooms have carpet. Deck on back overlooks yard. Metal outbuilding also remains.

