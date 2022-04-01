 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,380,000

Welcome to your own privately gated estate overlooking the pristine waters of Lake James. Enjoy morning coffee on your front porch while taking in the sunrise over the lake. Once inside, the one-level, open-concept home captures the ideal balance of luxury and comfort with 100-year-old original barn doors, a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace, 5-in white oak flooring and 20-foot vaulted ceilings with whitewashed hand-finished plank boards and beam accents. The chef's kitchen offers quartz countertops, 36-in Thor gas oven/range, and an oversized island perfect for entertaining. Cookout or relax on the screened-in back porch while taking in mountain views of Dobson's Knob and your large, level yard. The primary suite provides unobstructed lake views, a large marble shower, double vanities, and ample closet space. This unique property is not a part of any subdivision and is not subject to any HOA dues. Boat slips and public access ramps are conveniently located at Bear Creek Marina.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert