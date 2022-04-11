 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $129,500

COMING SOON! 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Newer roof in 2018, monitor heat, windows replaced in 2014, well placed in 2018. Large woodworking shop out back with a 200 amp service and over 1.39 acres total for your privacy.

