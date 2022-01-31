3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $140,000

Ideal Location in downtown Marion within walking distance to stores, banks, Post office, restaurants, bars, breweries. This affordable city home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen with cabinets, countertop space, and appliances. Open living room with walk-out access to newly built open back deck, perfect for pets, gardening, and more. Master bedroom suite with a walk in closet, nice vanity and garden tub with shower. Exterior of the property has alot to offer as well, Two, 2-car carports, one Large 2 car garage with cement floors and detached outbuilding. Asphalt Driveway and multiple parking spaces. The detached 22x30 garage has power to it. Lots of options with this space!