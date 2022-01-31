 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $140,000

Ideal Location in downtown Marion within walking distance to stores, banks, Post office, restaurants, bars, breweries. This affordable city home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen with cabinets, countertop space, and appliances. Open living room with walk-out access to newly built open back deck, perfect for pets, gardening, and more. Master bedroom suite with a walk in closet, nice vanity and garden tub with shower. Exterior of the property has alot to offer as well, Two, 2-car carports, one Large 2 car garage with cement floors and detached outbuilding. Asphalt Driveway and multiple parking spaces. The detached 22x30 garage has power to it. Lots of options with this space!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert