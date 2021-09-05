 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $155,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom, 1 bath brick ranch in convenient location just minutes to I-40 approximately 35 minutes drive to Asheville. Covered front porch, mature oaks for beauty and shade, small fire pit, and part of the yard is fenced. Interior offers hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom. Also, there is a 2 car carport and the driveway offers additional parking. House is partially brick and home has a metal roof.

