3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

Nice Upscale 2014 Year Model 1140 Sq Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home. Central Heat and Air via/Electric Heat Pump. Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Main Bath w/His and Hers Vanity, Tub/Shower Combo, Walk in Closet. Finished Drywall, New Floor Covering and Paint T/O. Range Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Well and Septic. 5.51 Acres.