Nice Upscale 2014 Year Model 1140 Sq Ft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home. Central Heat and Air via/Electric Heat Pump. Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Main Bath w/His and Hers Vanity, Tub/Shower Combo, Walk in Closet. Finished Drywall, New Floor Covering and Paint T/O. Range Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Well and Septic. 5.51 Acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.
- Updated
The coalition of Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor swept one seat in each district of the Burke County Board of Education in Tuesday…
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals wi…
- Updated
Here are the Burke County uncontested candidate election results.
- Updated
ICARD — Burke Deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen late last month.
- Updated
“Something’s happened,” said Nancy Hang, Koa Hang's daughter. “This is not like him.” He's been missing since a car crash Oct. 27 in the Icard area.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 12-18.
- Updated
The health department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a another Burke County elementary school.
- Updated
Longtime Valdese Fire Chief Charlie Watts is looking to take on a new leading role in the town after unofficial election results rolled in Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Lenoir man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery from an incident in mid-October.