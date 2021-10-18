 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $184,500

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $184,500

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $184,500

MOVE-IN READY and located approximately 1 mile from historic downtown Marion, this home awaits its new owner! It is nestled in a nice neighborhood with the conveniences of a community park/playground, internet/cable availability, city water/sewer, and trash pick-up. The home has a level, fenced-in yard for easy upkeep and a fantastic outdoor entertaining space off of the back deck, complete with horseshoe pits, a gazebo, firepit, and sandbox. There is also ample off-street parking and a storage shed. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, a spacious laundry/mud room, living room, and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. There is new, waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout, along with cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. The upper level offers a large bonus/bedroom with closet area and full bathroom. Updated plumbing 2021, electrical 2019/2021, double-pane windows and roof 2009. This one won't last long....schedule your showing today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Burke Homecoming Queen
Local News

East Burke Homecoming Queen

  • Updated

Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert