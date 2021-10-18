3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $184,500

MOVE-IN READY and located approximately 1 mile from historic downtown Marion, this home awaits its new owner! It is nestled in a nice neighborhood with the conveniences of a community park/playground, internet/cable availability, city water/sewer, and trash pick-up. The home has a level, fenced-in yard for easy upkeep and a fantastic outdoor entertaining space off of the back deck, complete with horseshoe pits, a gazebo, firepit, and sandbox. There is also ample off-street parking and a storage shed. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, a spacious laundry/mud room, living room, and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. There is new, waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout, along with cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. The upper level offers a large bonus/bedroom with closet area and full bathroom. Updated plumbing 2021, electrical 2019/2021, double-pane windows and roof 2009. This one won't last long....schedule your showing today!!