3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $193,987

Farmhouse inspired ONE LEVEL, pre-construction home on .64 +/- acre that can be built just for you in the mature private subdivision of Cobblestone. Sit down for a family dinner in the dining room with the beautiful floor to ceiling ship-lapped wall. Soak after a long day in the spa-inspired master suite tub. Hook up your boat and go less than five minutes to Lake James for a fun day of boating or grab your golf clubs and go play a round at the Marion Lake Club Golf course just down the road. So many possibilities as Cobblestone is convenient to Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Boone, Charlotte, and Greenville. Call us today to see how you can make this pre-construction your own with customized colors, flooring, etc.