Stunning ONE LEVEL, pre-construction home that can be built just for you in the mature private subdivision of Cobblestone. Cobblestone is located less than five minutes from Lake James State Park, boat access, and the Marion Lake Club Golf course. It is convenient to Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Boone, Charlotte, and Greenville. Call us today to see how you can make this pre-construction your own with customized colors, flooring, etc.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
- Updated
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.