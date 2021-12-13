3 Bedroom/2 Bath ranch style home on +/- 1.36 acres with privacy. The large home has everything you could want and is ready to move your family in.The interior of the home has a huge living room and den/dining room with a wood burning fireplace. You can set this large open room up a number of ways to suit your needs. The kitchen is fully equipped with an island and neat stovetop niche. Step into the laundry room hidden behind cabinetry. The master bedroom has a large ensuite bath boasting double sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Great walk in closet completes the ensuite. There are 2 additional bedrooms and second bath to complete the interior. New laminate flooring throughout. The property outside has two new decks and a double carport and storage shed. This 2007 home has a new metal roof, completed in November 2021.The home is in a great location just off interstate 40, close to downtown Marion and the lake with an easy commute to Asheville or Morganton.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000
