Welcome home! This home has a spacious open kitchen-living room. The bonus room could be used as an exercise room or add a pool table! The bonus room also has a doggy door that goes outside to a large fenced in yard. Location is convenient to I-40 for easy access for commuting to Asheville , Hickory or Charlotte. Located in beautiful McDowell County, the gateway to the mountains; Also home to Lake James, for boating, fishing and water sports. The property features a 30x30 block garage with garage door, power and water! Also, power is available behind the home where a separate mobile home was used as a rental. Feel secure with the many recent updates. New roof, HVAC, plumbing, hardwood floors, and new ductwork. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A teenager had to be airlifted to a trauma center after a Thursday afternoon crash on Jamestown Road.
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
A man has died after a Monday crash on Zion Road.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a breaking and entering at a local restaurant.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 5-11.
- Updated
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on Zion Road.
- Updated
Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.
About 2 ½ years ago, Tim Michaels had a dream.
A wreck on Jamestown Road on Thursday afternoon has led to a portion of the road being closed.
VALDESE — A local Mexican restaurant reopened Jan. 4 after completing an expansion project to offer in-person dining to its customers. Taqueri…