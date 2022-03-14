3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $275,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old meets new in this partially remodeled home on nearly two acres surrounded by natural fencing and a variety of flowering trees. Originally built in 1915, much of that antique charm remains, including 4 decorative fireplaces, beadboard on the walls, high ceilings, and original wood doors. The additions to the home include a spacious, bright kitchen, attractive skylights, an open entryway, a security system, and stylish pillars. The upstairs has a full bathroom, a third bedroom and a primary suite complete with a sitting area leading to a Juliet Balcony overlooking a peaceful koi pond with a waterfall. The suite also has a walk-through closet leading to an unfinished bathroom. The two-car insulated garage includes garage door openers and a 12x24 workshop in the back. This home would make a great primary residence or peaceful vacation home. MLS# 3835944, 7.97 acres behind home available also. Buy BOTH!

