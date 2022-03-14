Old meets new in this partially remodeled home on nearly two acres surrounded by natural fencing and a variety of flowering trees. Originally built in 1915, much of that antique charm remains, including 4 decorative fireplaces, beadboard on the walls, high ceilings, and original wood doors. The additions to the home include a spacious, bright kitchen, attractive skylights, an open entryway, a security system, and stylish pillars. The upstairs has a full bathroom, a third bedroom and a primary suite complete with a sitting area leading to a Juliet Balcony overlooking a peaceful koi pond with a waterfall. The suite also has a walk-through closet leading to an unfinished bathroom. The two-car insulated garage includes garage door openers and a 12x24 workshop in the back. This home would make a great primary residence or peaceful vacation home. MLS# 3835944, 7.97 acres behind home available also. Buy BOTH!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A wreck between a city of Morganton garbage truck and two other vehicles disrupted traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street on Tuesday …
- Updated
A city of Morganton garbage truck crashed on its side trying to make a right turn Tuesday.
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
- Updated
The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.
A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Rifflema…
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
- Updated
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
- Updated
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
- Updated
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.