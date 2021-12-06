Take a look at this beautiful home located in the peaceful Springdale Subdivision. The home is centrally located and on a easy care corner lot with state maintained road access, it is only minutes to downtown Marion, Lake James State Park and downtown Morganton. The home features single level living, spacious open living concept, perfect for entertaining guest, a covered porch on the front and additional deck on the rear of the home to enjoy the shade and privacy from the trees around the home. A two car garage allows for safe dry access to the home. Call today to view this one of a kind home with so much to enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $293,500
