Built in the 1900's, this charming home is located in the heart of historic downtown Marion. Within 1 block to local eateries, entertainment, library, tennis courts and main street. Only 15 minutes to Lake James for biking, hiking, fishing, swimming. THE BEST LOCATION TO HAVE IT ALL! A wonderful covered front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Includes natural gas for downstairs heat, stove and hot water heater. Upgrades and improvements - mini splits for zoned heating and cooling upstairs, completely remodeled upstairs bathroom with restored claw foot tub, new dishwasher and garbage disposal, some new light fixtures, new blinds and a gorgeous back deck customized to match the front curved porch and railing which includes the hot tub to enjoy your evenings! A great entertaining space. Some newer plumbing and electrical over the past years. New outside lighting added to the shed and carport area. Crown molding added to the kitchen area. A MUST SEE! Call for your tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $370,000
