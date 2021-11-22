MOVE-IN READY and waiting for YOU, this beautiful and spacious home is calling! Located in the desirable Deep Woods Subdivision on the way to Lake James, it is also convenient to I-40 to Asheville/Hickory, shopping, dining, and bustling downtown Marion. Step off the freshly painted back deck and stroll right into the Pisgah National Forest!...Now that's some ACREAGE!! Inside the home, you will find 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and new vinyl plank flooring, an office/bonus room, a living room, laundry room, 2 full baths (a jetted bathtub), and a HUGE newly-carpeted bonus room w/closet and storage over the 2-car garage...giving you lots of space and lots of options! The kitchen comes with new granite countertops, new sink & faucet, and new appliances, to go with the beautiful cherry wood cabinets. New paint throughout, some original hardwood floors, and several new light fixtures. 2019 roof, 2019 garage door, and 2021 well pump. Don't hesitate....Schedule your showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Contributing to a retirement savings account may put you in the running for a Saver's Credit.
- Updated
A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE – A Morganton woman was one of five people sentenced in federal court Thursday for methamphetamine trafficking.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police here are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
- Updated
Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states.
- Updated
HICKORY — Chuck Steele knew his company could help when he saw a neighborhood was at risk of losing its mail service because of potholes.
The Friends of the Valdese Rec organization and other volunteers have worked hard to provide local residents with a new recreational opportunity in Burke County:
Lily Sevensma, 11, is the first person under 12 in Burke County to get a COVID vaccine. She and some of her classmates from Morganton Day Scho…