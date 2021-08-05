 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $439,500
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $439,500

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $439,500

***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1630 sq. ft. home with touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for Interior Selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that opens to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining. LFMC offersl underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. See more at LinvilleFallsMountainClub.com and thenorthcove.com. All photos are of the model home located at 188 Catawba Dr.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert