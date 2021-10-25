Located in the highly desired mountain town of Marion- this luxurious, custom built home has been impeccably maintained. Situated in the beautiful Cross Creek Village- this gorgeous home is complimented by well designed landscaping. Host family & friends in the open concept main level with spacious, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. After dinner, kick back and listen to the sounds of nature in one of your many outdoor seating areas. The master suite features a spacious walk in closet, master bath and French doors opening to your own private covered deck. Enjoy the shops and restaurants of downtown Marion with a quick 5 minute drive! 6 mi to Bear Creek Marina|15 min to Lake James State Park|35 min to Asheville|25 minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway-THIS IS THE MOUNTAIN HOME YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR!!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $465,000
