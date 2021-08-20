 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $519,000

Elegance in the mountains! Immaculate traditionally built home close to nature in the midst of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This 3 BR, 2.5 BA home offers single level living with a bonus room above the 2-car garage. High, vaulted ceilings add to the spacious feel of the interior with several rooms featuring tray ceilings. A formal dining room includes custom designs. Natural wood floors along with carpet and tile grace this well kept home. A cozy breakfast nook overlooking the private backyard provides the delight of nature viewing. The home features amazing outdoor areas including an open-air front porch where the calming effect of a custom-built waterfall can be enjoyed. The covered back porch with a nice patio area, also offers the soothing sound of a mini waterfall in a year-round flowing brook. The .69-acre property features gorgeous landscaping, surrounded by beautiful mature trees. Come to Linville Falls Mountain Club and Preserve to experience the beauty of this home in person!

