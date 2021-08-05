***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 2379 sq. ft. home with touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for Interior Selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that opens to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining. LFMC offersl underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. See more at LinvilleFallsMountainClub.com and thenorthcove.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $591,750
