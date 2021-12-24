McDOWELL COUNTY -- ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY & EXCELLENT VALUE --- It all adds up to an excellent value on this home: Open & wooded +/- 7.5 acres, large ranch home, & great shops/buildings. The plan offers 3 large BRs, 4 fulls BAs, 1st great room w/ fireplace open to the dining room, fully equipped kitchen, a vaulted ceiling and tile ceiling den open to the lower level basement & the front patio/deck, and an ensuite bedroom w/ bath plus shower & walk in closest. Plus, the house just keeps going… there is a bonus room near the ensuite that could be an office or gym & there is another large bonus room near the kitchen. The grounds are open with massive space to the front, woodland to the rear of the home, and mountain views. The outbuildings: The 1st has a roll up door and heating/air, the 2nd has 2 rooms and water, and the 3rd is a 1.5 story barn. The home is located only +/- 5 miles from I40 Exit 86 in Marion making it a very easy commute to Marion, Black Mountain, or Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
- Updated
Traffic backed up on Interstate 40 westbound at Exit 94 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when two tires popped off a tow truck and caused…
VALDESE — A few nights ago, Judy Hinson startled her husband, Bobby, awake screaming Jesus’ praises in her sleep.
- Updated
GLEN ALPINE — A midnight fire left thousands of dollars in damage at a local restaurant early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
An armed robber hit Oak Hill Grocery earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.
- Updated
A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Thursday evening wreck left another man seriously injured.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect involved in vehicle theft this week.
- Updated
The Carolina Diner in Morganton will open its doors from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for a free Christmas dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday:
WATCH NOW: Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal in Richmond, Va.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
The superintendent of Burke County Public Schools sent parents a message Thursday night as vague threats against schools circulate nationwide.