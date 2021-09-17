ONE OF A KIND! This spacious 3 BR/ 3BA home offers 2 BR's, a full bath, laundry room, large open kitchen with all the "bells and whistles", dining room, great room with gas log fireplace and built-ins...plus doors leading to the covered back deck where you will enjoy nature and outdoor living. The upper level is the owner's suite with a huge bedroom, gas log fireplace, sitting area, large private bath, walk in closet, and small office or reading area. The lower level offers plenty of space, currently set us as one BR, full bath and lots of open space. All this just 2 miles from the Hwy 221/226 By-pass, and only 1 mile to Lake James.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 25-31.
- Updated
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
- Updated
A man already facing charges after a homeless man's dog was shot and killed in May landed three new charges last weekend when he punched and threatened a police officer.
- Updated
Seventeen people have died in Burke County from COVID-19 since the beginning of the month, health officials said.
- Updated
Holding a knife to his throat and a hatchet in his hand, a man surrounded by police officers threatened to end his life Wednesday.
“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.
Students and staff continue to quarantine and test positive for COVID-19 as the school year advances.
- Updated
Burke County added another 153 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period by Friday, and the largest number of cases are in the younger populations.
- Updated
The bidding war for the former Morganton Junior High School building continues, with another upset offer received within the past week.
- Updated
The King Street Eatery, at the corner of King and West Union streets, will reopen Wednesday with three food trucks on the table for diners.