Located in Oakwood Forest subdivision you will find this exceptionally maintained cabin sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. This two story with a basement property sits on 2+/- acres & is less than 10 minutes to the shops,restaurants,& charm of downtown Marion! As you walk through the front door notice the vaulted ceilings, custom wood/iron work, living room with fireplace,kitchen,dining area,master bedroom & bath, & laundry area. Upstairs you will find the loft,2 large bedrooms with walk in closets,& a full bath. The basement features a 2 car garage & a large area with plenty of room for extra bedrooms, recreation area, or anything else you may need. There is also a detached 2 car garage with an unheated 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment offering loads of potential. Owners & guests will certainly enjoy the community amenities including the pavilion & firepit, playground, and 2 stocked ponds. Very convenient to Asheville for those commuting. Come see this gorgeous cabin today!
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $599,999
