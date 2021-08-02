ONE OF A KIND! This spacious 3 BR/ 3BA home offers 2 BR's, a full bath, laundry room, large open kitchen with all the "bells and whistles", dining room, great room with gas log fireplace and built-ins...plus doors leading to the covered back deck where you will enjoy nature and outdoor living. The upper level is the owner's suite with a huge bedroom, gas log fireplace, sitting area, large private bath, walk in closet, and small office or reading area. The lower level offers plenty of space, currently set us as one BR, full bath and lots of open space. All this just 2 miles from the Hwy 221/226 By-pass, and only 1 mile to Lake James.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $630,000
