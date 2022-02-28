3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $700,000

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for TWO SHORT-TERM RENTALS within ONE STUNNING PRIMARY RESIDENCE! Built in 2011, this 2-story log cabin w/ finished basement sits on nearly 3 acres in a resplendent sylvan setting within the gated subdivision of Forest Heights. On the main level, the open floor plan grants tremendous space w/ vaulted ceiling & beautiful knotty pine finishes complemented by a magnificent, towering stone fireplace. The kitchen is a chef's delight w/ stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, breakfast bar, & extensive countertop space. The primary bedroom on main is an extraordinary suite w/ walk-in closet, impressive bath w/ dual vanities, & marvelous walk-in shower. The upper level boasts 2 immaculate guest bedrooms, full bath, & large loft. The finished basement offers a 2nd living quarters equipped w/ a fabulous kitchen, large living room, room w/ closet, full bath, & private entry. Live upstairs & rent below or rent out both! Some furniture negotiable. For more info, call 828-210-1697 or visit www.themattandmollyteam.com