Welcome home to your private retreat in the mountains! Situated on nearly 8 acres with gorgeous pasture and a creek flowing through, this is your opportunity to dream, create, live free and in peace. Luxurious high-end two level custom home built in 2021 featuring energy efficient Eco-Panel walls, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan with a cathedral ceiling and large decks for entertaining guests. Cozy up to one of the fireplaces in the winter and enjoy the cool breezes during summer while taking in the year round mountain views. Property is fenced and ready for your horses and farm animals. Two level areas could accommodate barns or an additional home. If you're looking to live close to nature and in tranquility, this is the one. Just 15 minutes from Linville Falls, Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Falls Winery, 20 minutes to access the Linville Gorge Wilderness, 45 minutes to Boone, Banner Elk and 45 minutes to Asheville.