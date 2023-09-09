Escape to your own private mountain oasis in Marion, NC. This magnificent three-story cabin offers breathtaking mountain views & a serene setting. The expansive wrap-around decking is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the surroundings. With five bedrooms & three and a half bathrooms, there is plenty of space for family and guests. The main level features a spacious living & dining area, a well-appointed kitchen, and an owner's suite. Upstairs, you'll find two additional bedrooms & a full-sized bathroom. The lower level boasts a den/game area, another full-sized bth & two more bedrooms. Each level of the home has its own temperature control for ultimate comfort. This property also has a rich VRBO rental history, making it an excellent investment opportunity. Sold fully furnished & turn-key, this mountain retreat is ready for you to call it home. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Located 10 miles from Linville Falls and approx 30 miles from Boone and Blowing Rock!