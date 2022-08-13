3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,590,000

This modern, European flair home located on 1.84 acres in the Water's Edge gated community was constructed with sustainability in mind, unparalleled design and quality by the Cottonwood Dev Co. The open kitchen with large island for cooking and gathering features a large roll up window with inside/outside bar seating overlooking the beautiful landscape. Primary suite on main floor offers private access to sunning patio and suite upstairs has its own private balcony. Hardiboard, cedar and stone exterior. Two car garage. Electric wall fireplace. Invisible fence. Easy walk to the water & level area for launching your canoe, kayak, and paddlesport equipment. Enjoy the nearby community beach and take a short walk to the adjacent Fonta Flora State Trail and run, bike, walk around the lake. Home can be used as income producing property. This home provides plenty of space to relax and enjoy the beautiful setting that surrounds this dwelling. This manicured RETREAT will not disappoint!!