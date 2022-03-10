3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $100,000

Great house for an investor. This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The living room has hardwood floors and they continue through to the bedrooms. The kitchen has a large dining area with ceramic tile. All appliances stay. The garage was closed in to make a den and is heated with a propane heater. The laundry room is off the den and the washer and dryer will stay. This house is nestled on a .56 acre lot. The house needs some TLC but would be a great investment for someone. The house is being sold "as is" and is priced accordingly to help with repairs. $100,000.00