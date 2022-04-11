 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,000

To schedule a showing call Hannah Fox at 336-927-9542 Enjoy mountain view's from your back porch in this sweet bungalow styled home in the city limits of Morganton! This 3 BR, 1 BA home would be perfect for a first time home buyer and is only minutes to dining, shopping, and interstate I-40. There is so much to offer in this home! Schedule your showing today!

