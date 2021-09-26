 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $125,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home located in the very desirable Oak Hill area of Morganton. From the moment you step inside you notice the high ceilings, open floor plan, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy cooking a meal for the whole family in the large kitchen complete with tons of cabinet space, a walk in pantry, and see through kitchen bar. The master bedroom and bath are very spacious with a whirlpool tub, shower, and custom-designed walk-in closet. Sit and Relax on the back deck or enjoy the oversized level yard perfect for pets, kids play, or gardening. The property also offers a storage building and multi car parking. Very convenient to all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment downtown Morganton has to offer. Property Sold AS IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

14 more COVID deaths reported
Local News

14 more COVID deaths reported

  • Updated

Burke County health officials reported 14 new deaths related to or associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a person who was in their 20s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert