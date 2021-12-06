Large doublewide with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large open living room with fire place located just minutes from downtown Morganton and I-40.The home needs to be updated on the inside and the flooring replaced throughout. Being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,900
