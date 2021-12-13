3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $149,500

Don't miss this 3BR 2Bath manufactured home with approx 4.6 acres of land. Lot is rolling but large level homesite great for kids to play or entertaining family & friends. Plus home short drive to Morganton or Lake James. Split bedroom layout w/large family room which includes wood burning Fireplace. Galley kitchen w/range, refrig, DW, microwave and washer/dryer all stay. All this for only $149,500