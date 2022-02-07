3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $159,500

What your waiting for, Move right in to this 3 BR 2 Bath, nearly 1500 HSF on beautiful corner lot and only minutes to Morganton. Property in Patton school district. Lots of upgrades including metal roof, thermal replacement windows, split bedroom layout, Living room plus family room area great for entertaining. Heat pump plus monitor heat backup, Home on city water plus has its own well for backup. Includes range, refrig, microwave, washer & dryer plus home carries 1 year homebuyers warranty, all for $159,500