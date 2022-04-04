3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $176,000

2552 US 64 Morganton, NC 28655 3 Br, 1-1/2 Ba $176,000. Rustic 1-1/2 story 1949 farmhouse just outside of town in the desirable Salem community. Home features welcoming front porch which wraps around to a side entry screened porch. Do not miss the 24'5" x 12'6" Workshop/outbuilding and partially fenced side yard. Home features a remodeled kitchen with stainless & black refrigerator, range, microwave, & dishwasher. Beautiful tile bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub & double vanity sink. Breakfast nook, laundry room and dining room with woodstove. Large living room with office that leads to the half bath, welcoming front entry foyer, primary bedroom on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with attic eve storage. $6,000 heating and air allowance to be paid at closing if desired. HSA 1 year buyer warranty provided, seller is relocating so property to be sold As Is, some personal property maybe removed & sold but most of it will remain.