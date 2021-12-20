Brick ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths nestled on 0.85 acres in the Morganton area. Adventure inside this home and imagine relaxing by a nice warm fire after a long day by the stone accent fireplace and hearth in the Living Room. The Kitchen has plenty of countertop and cabinet space and the floor is accented in tile. Enjoy a meal in the Dining Room or at the counter in the Kitchen. The Main Bedroom has a stone accent fireplace and has wood flooring. The Bath has tile flooring and partial tile walls. Journey outside to sit on the patio or under the shade trees to enjoy the weather or scenic backyard mountain view. Take a visit to the local store located within a short distance of the property and check out their grill, where you can get a great, quick meal any time of the day. Property is conveniently located within minutes of I-40 and Downtown Morganton. To schedule a private viewing contact Chris Gettys, eXp Realty, 828-238-2035 or chris.gettys@gmail.com
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $179,900
