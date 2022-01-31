What a great place to live! Brick ranch w/full basement, carport and built in garage. Features 3 BR's, 1 BA, living room, kitchen/breakfast area. Shower in basement. Woodstove in basement (could be used for cooking if you lose power.)
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $179,900
