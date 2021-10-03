Well maintained brick ranch with hard wood floors in half of the home. Actually has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, tax card has 2 bedrooms and 1and a half bath. Through the years permits were pulled for 4 additions. Tax card also shows home was built in 1975 however the sellers lived there in 1963. Buyers agent to verify permits and tax info. Storage shed located on the property as well. Also FP has not been used in several years recommend an inspection before use. Won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
A Hickory man died early Monday morning when he was hit by a truck in Connelly Springs.
- Updated
Police say more charges are possible against the man, pending the outcome of an autopsy.
- Updated
A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Local middle school remains on soft lockdown as threat is investigated.
- Updated
A high-speed chase where shots were fired took deputies on a trip through four counties Monday night.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursi…
- Updated
Another COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Burke County school.