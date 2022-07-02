Endless possibilities with this home! It has potential to be a rental home, 1st time home, or forever home. This home features an open concept design with large kitchen island and pantry. Master bedroom suite offers a spacious walk in closet and private bath. Sit on your new front porch and enjoy a one acre private wooded oasis.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,000
JONAS RIDGE – A domestic dispute has left multiple people shot in Jonas Ridge.
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …
A Morganton man has been charged with the statutory rape of a child in his custody.
A man was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Morganton.
UNC Health Blue Ridge is expanding its Morganton hospital facility:
Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property.
JONAS RIDGE — Three people are dead after a Monday afternoon shooting in Jonas Ridge.
Burke County Public Schools has announced several changes to school leadership within the county. All changes will be official on July 1.
A Morganton man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accusing a firing a shot at a Boone bar, authorities said.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since June 22.