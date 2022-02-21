 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $189,900

New Listing; 109 Emorywood Dr. Must see this 3 BR 2.5 bath split level home just minutes to downtown Morganton. Home is priced to sell, hardwood floors, large living room plus offers family room w/gas log fireplace, 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level in very nice community and short drive to beautiful Lake James plus home carries 1 year home buyer warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert