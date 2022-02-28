We are in a Multiple Offer situation seller ask that all offers be submitted by Friday, February 25 at 1pm. 209 Conley Rd Morganton, NC 28655. Back on the Market, this one will not last long! $190,000 Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with single car garage convenient to Glen Alpine Elementary and easy access to I-40. 2021 exterior vinyl siding, metal roof, and garage door, with remote & exterior key pad. Additional updates in 2018; heat pump with air conditioning, vinyl replacement windows, new front door, French doors to the rear patio, birch cabinets with new countertops, new closet and interior doors and many more. This home features an open kitchen, living room, & dining area, a walk-in 5 foot shower and a welcoming backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
- Updated
Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.
- Updated
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
- Updated
A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
- Updated
County commissioners took a step last week toward transforming the old Burke-Catawba Detention Confinement Facility into a regional, long-term substance abuse treatment facility.