Great opportunity to own a farm just a few miles out of town. This property has over six wooded acres that could be cleared for pasture or garden spot, with the rising cost of food this is the property you are looking for. This cozy home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath with a laundry room that is large enough for a second bathroom. If stairs is an issue the home has an aluminum ramp attached to the front porch that is wide enough for a wheel chair. The mobile home next door is being removed and the lot can also be purchased separately if interested.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $205,000
