What a Cozy home in a super location! This home is only minutes from I-40. This property includes 4.1 acres with a small stream to enjoy. The property is wooded but also has some cleared land as well. A great feature for a dog lover is a fenced Dog lot along with an out building near by. More features about this property is the, large storage building, fruit trees, and blueberry bushes. The house includes many updates, such as a new septic system, heat pump, windows, doors, and fresh paint. There are some light restrictions for this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $205,900
