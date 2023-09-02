Beautiful location with a beautiful new home just outside Drexel. At 2635 Buford Dr. sits a brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1344 heated square foot home on .82 level acres. This home includes today's desired finishes. Open concept, split-bedroom living with island-anchored kitchen area, roomy primary bedroom ensuite with double-sink vanity, 4-foot shower and large soaking tub. Insulated exterior doors and windows along with an energy-efficient build will keep the power bills low on this brand new home. See it today! $210,000
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tailei Qi, 34, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside a…
VALDESE — A man died Tuesday night after a wreck on Interstate 40.
A man made two court appearances in two days after new allegations of child sex crimes emerged Thursday.
A former teacher and youth pastor received two more child sex charges Tuesday.
Troopers have identified a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 early Thursday.