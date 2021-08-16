 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,000

Hard to find 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick ranch style home in Morganton. Home is located between Morganton and Drexel. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space along with granite countertops and backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout the home with a large living room/family room as well as 3 spacious bedrooms and bath. Huge backyard for kids to play and enjoy the outdoors.

