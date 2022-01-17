3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,000

Well maintained 3 BR brick ranch with full basement, on large lot. Located just outside of city limits. Updated full bathroom on main floor. Second bath in basement not included in heated square foot. Located less than 10 mins to Downtown Morganton, close to schools, shopping and interstate. Per seller, wood floors under carpet. No septic permit on file. Portion of property located in flood zone per GIS. City Water, Duke Energy, City of Morganton cable, security system w/ Security Unlimited. Home being sold "As IS"