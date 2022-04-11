3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $219,900

3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the Salem community. This home features living room with a brick fireplace, large kitchen/dining area with a built in pantry and updated bath and a partially finished basement. This home has had many updates in recent years. Roof and thermal windows in 2015, gas furnace in 2019 and fresh paint in many areas of the home. Step outside and you will find a 24x30 garage with heat and electricity, a large storage building with a lean-too on one side and a 24 ft round above ground pool. A Must See!