110 Hill St Morganton, NC 28655 (Town of Drexel). Beautiful, Brand New, Quality built and efficient new construction home. Completed in 2022 this home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Living area, Dining area, & Kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel Side by side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, and Microwave. Home boast recessed lighting, brushed nickel & chrome hardware and light fixtures. Primary bedroom with ceiling fan and large closet. Beautiful front, rear deck and backyard. All 1 level living with ultra low maintenance vinyl siding, wide concrete driveway plus additional asphalt guest parking, architectural shingle roof, Carrier brand Heat pump for heating and central air. Guest bath has a walk in shower, primary bath has a tub/shower combination. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police are looking to find a man after an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a gas station in Morganton.
A father and daughter have lost everything after fire engulfed their home and two cars early Sunday morning in eastern Burke County.
An alleged theft at a store in Hudson resulted in a chase that ended in Connelly Springs on Friday night.
Last week, The Industrial Commons (TIC) was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist with the cleanup of 211 E. Fleming St., former site of the Drex…
Content by COMMA. In Morganton, North Carolina, residents and visitors can experience awe-inspiring performances right in their backyard.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Burke County’s property tax rate will likely stay the same but residents in two districts will see an increase in their fire tax rate.
A Granite Falls man was found dead in Lake Hickory after being thrown from a boat in the early morning hours Saturday.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.