This home feature 3 beds and 2 baths and is ready for new owners to come in and make it their own. Plenty of space in the yard to spread out and enjoy entertaining or gatherings with space to have a garden if you wanted. Inground pool in the back needs some TLC. Easy access to I-40, shopping, and parks. Short distance to Rhodehiss Lake for fishing and kayaking.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $225,000
