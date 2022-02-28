BEST AND FINAL BY SUNDAY 2-27 AT 5 PM. This charming countryside bungalow was built in the 30's and is inviting you to come and sit awhile. Situated on 1+ acres and overlooking a beautiful open field offers a peaceful and private view. Privacy abounds being surrounded by large land tracts including directly behind this home. This 3 bed 2 bath home has a covered front porch that connects to the newly built wraparound open-aired deck which leads to the back deck for entertaining, including a hot tub. Very cute country home offers recently updated floors, some new interior paint, new windows, and siding. All one level with a wood stove in the living room which is open to the kitchen and dining area. There is an outbuilding and a beautiful barn on the property, perfect for additional storage or for a workshop! Tons of parking available and the home is on a dead-end road. There are lots of possibilities with this property! Come take a look today and meet your new country home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $225,000
