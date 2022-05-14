3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $229,900

110 Hill St Morganton, NC 28655 (Town of Drexel). Beautiful, Brand New, Quality built and efficient new construction home. Completed in 2022 this home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Living area, Dining area, & Kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel Side by side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, and Microwave. Home boast recessed lighting, brushed nickel & chrome hardware and light fixtures. Primary bedroom with ceiling fan and large closet. Beautiful front, rear deck and backyard. All 1 level living with ultra low maintenance vinyl siding, wide concrete driveway plus additional asphalt guest parking, architectural shingle roof, Carrier brand Heat pump for heating and central air. Guest bath has a walk in shower, primary bath has a tub/shower combination. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.